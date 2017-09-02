Donald Trump refuses to call China's president instead sends him a letter, despite phone calling 18 World leaders

Trump’s letter to Xi (which comes two weeks late) follows a “congratulatory note” sent by the Chinese president to Trump on his 20th January inauguration.
In a statement, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump told Xi in the letter he was looking forward to working with him “to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China”.
Speaking about Trump's snub towards China, Nick Bisley, an international relations expert from La Trobe University in Melbourne said:
“It’s a sign that bad times lie ahead in the US-China relationship, China is very much being lined up by Trump’s people as not quite enemy number one but something approximating that.”
