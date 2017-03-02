Donald Trump promises to review 'dumb deal' to resettle refugees from Australia

Trump angrily took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to refer to the agreement as a 'dumb deal' and could not understand why Obama will agree to such.
“Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Days later, it seems he has studied the deal as promised as he has now promised to proceed with the deal because, according to him, if the “previous administration does something you have to respect that”.
White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, disclosed that the administration would honor the deal, however, the refugees will be subjected to "extreme vetting."
"Part of the deal is that they have to be vetted in the same manner that we're doing now. There will be extreme vetting applied to all of them," Spicer said.
The refugees are mostly from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. In exchange for the U.S. taking them in, Australia would resettle refugees from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.
