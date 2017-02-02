Donald Trump loses cool during phone call with Australian Prime Minister, calls deal with refugees a 'dumb deal'

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump had a call with the Australian Prime Minister which was leaked by unknown persons. According to CNN, in the call that was supposed to last for an hour, Donald Trump's voice was very hostile when Australian Prime Minister informed him that the Obama Administration had promised to take a certain number of refugees from the Australian refugee camp.The call supposedly ended after 25 mins when Donald Trump hung up abruptly. He then took to his twitter page to complain about the deal, calling it 'dumb'.
