Thursday, 9 February 2017

Donald Trump lashes out at Sen McCain, CNN after they criticize U.S raid on Yemen that killed 23 civilians

U.S President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at Democratic senators John McCain and Richard Blumenthal after they criticized the U.S Military's secret raid on Yemen, authorized by Donald Trump that killed at least 23 civilians, including women and children and also led to the death of a Navy Seal, Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens.



The operation carried out by Special Navy seals, which occurred on the 29th of January, was to target and eliminate al Qaeda members in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and also obtain Intel on future operations against al Qaeda in Yemen.

The mission, just like previous raids of past president Barack Obama on Yemen soil, was considered a success according to Defense secretary James Mattis and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, but senators Blumenthal and McCain have criticized the operation, saying such an operation that cost the life of a Navy Seal was unnecessary.

Trump took to his Twitter account to blast them and even attacked CNN and it's reporter Chris Cuomo for not talking about Blumenthal's 'lie' that he served in Vietnam.
 
 
