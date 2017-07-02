Donald Trump is now dragging world leaders to use Twitter

Believe it or not, US President is now dragging world leaders to use social media. Since Twitter is his preferred means of communication.
Remember Mexican president cancelled his meeting with Trump via Twitter, Canadian Prime Minister also reacted to the travel ban via twitter.
Now, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also taken to twitter a few hours ago to say he's grateful to President Donald Trump for showing "the true face of the US." See more tweets below.
