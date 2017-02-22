Donald Trump for the very first time publicly condemns anti-semitism, racism and bigotry (video)

Federal U.S Authorities have received almost 70 phoned-in bomb threats targeted towards at least 10 Jewish community centers in Alabama, Ohio, Illinois, Texas and New York, and Trump, whose presidential election win in November heralded about 2000 hate crimes in 34 days, has revealed he hopes perpetrators of such crimes be brought to book.
"Anti-Semitism is horrible, and it's gonna stop and it has to stop," Trump told NBC News in an exclusive interview, after touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,"
''The tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms. I think it's terrible," Trump said of the anti-Semetic threats.
''I think it's horrible. Whether it's anti-Semitism or racism or any — anything you wanna think about having to do with the divide. Anti-Semitism is, likewise, it's just terrible."
He added,Watch the video below and
"You don't know where it's coming from, but I hope they catch the people."
