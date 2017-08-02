Donald Trump' cover on German magazine, 'Der Spiegel' sparks controversy

German magazine, Der Spiegel is sparking a fierce debate after depicting US President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty on its front cover. The illustration by Edel Rodriguez, who arrived in the US as a political refugee from Cuba in 1980, has prompted both positive and negative reactions across the world.
Rodriguez's image shows a cartoon Trump holding a bloodied knife in his left hand with the statue's head in his right, while blood drips onto the floor. The magazine cover comes amid anger and protests around the world over Trump's travel ban. The controversial order banned foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, suspended all refugee entry to the country for 120 days and indefinitely suspended entry for Syrian refugees.
"It's a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol," Rodriguez told the Washington Post. He said he drew a link between ISIS and Trump, adding that "both sides are extremists, so I'm just making a comparison between them."
Last November, Rodriguez, also drew a Trump illustration for the cover of Time Magazine during the 2016 campaign, without adding facial features.
"That's the way I see him," Rodriguez told the Washington Post. "I see him as someone that's very angry, and it's pretty much his mouth that's moving all the time, so that's how I tend to show him in some of my work."
Read some comments 'for and against' the depiction of Trump below:
