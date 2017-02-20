Donald Trump clarifies 'Sweden' remark, says he was referring to Fox News report not terror attack

“We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?”
Trump’s Sweden comment was questioned by Swedish officials, the news media and Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton.
Trump then clarified what he meant by tweeting:
Even though the president never mentioned any terror attack in Sweden the fact that he mentioned Sweden along with Germany resulted in Trump critics saying he had mistakenly referred to a terror attack.
Among the recent terror attacks in Germany was a December 2016 incident in which a terrorist drove a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring roughly 50 others. The Islamic State terror group took responsibility for the attack.
Even after Trump clarified what he meant on Twitter, the Swedish embassy responded by tweeting:
