Monday, 20 February 2017

Donald Trump clarifies 'Sweden' remark, says he was referring to Fox News report not terror attack

US President Donald Trump came under fire when he insinuated that there was a terror attack in Sweden on Friday. Trump said at a campaign-style rally Saturday outside Melbourne, Florida.:
“We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?”
Trump’s Sweden comment was questioned by Swedish officials, the news media and Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton.
“Unclear to us what President Trump was referring to, have asked US officials for explanation,” the Swedish embassy in Washington tweeted.

Trump then clarified what he meant by tweeting:

What he referred to was a segment on Friday night's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" which featured an interview with documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz about a surge in violent crime in Sweden. Which saw the filmmaker say that they  have traced the crime increase in Sweden to a surge in the number of refugees entering from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Even though the president never mentioned any terror attack in Sweden the fact that he mentioned Sweden along with Germany resulted in Trump critics saying he had mistakenly referred to a terror attack.
Among the recent terror attacks in Germany was a December 2016 incident in which a terrorist drove a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring roughly 50 others. The Islamic State terror group took responsibility for the attack.

Even after Trump clarified what he meant on Twitter, the Swedish embassy responded by tweeting:


