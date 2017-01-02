‘Don Dada’ music video’s smooth and cool…well done Farabale

Well done Farabale. ‘Don Dada’ single is absolutely rocking; the new music video directed by Bash’em is very Nigerian (like I said no foreign vixen and all that), it’s creative with a tint of good humor and if you ask me, ‘Don Dada’ is the first true attempt by UK-based Nigerian Farabale a.k.a Bale to connect with Nigerian fans. To cut the short story even shorter, kisses to Don Dada- @Bash’em, bros you nailed it-I love the story.
Follow the links to watch ‘Don Dada’ music video
· iTunes Store: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/don-dada-single/id1196744631
· Spotify: spotify:album:1uGQzi08E1a47NBrRiaXaH
· YouTube: https://youtu.be/6iIG4iuZdJ8
· YouTube (Audio): https://youtu.be/D-x_MQk-lqo
· Behind the scenes:https://youtu.be/GtFEkoxLSA8
Farabale is UK-based Nigerian songwriter/instrumentalist/ entertainer known for his signature vocal smoothness and urbane Afrobeat flavor. A multi-genre artiste, Farabale’s creative expressions cut across RnB, Afro-pop, Dance hall and Afro-beats with other hit songs “Gbesoke” and “Caroline” under his belt. He is also an avid Pianist inspired by the classical works of Mozart.
Follow Farabale on his Twitter and Instagram pages to get the latest news on his music:
· Twitter: https://twitter.com/soundsbybale
· Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/farabale/
