Wife left bloodied after husband pummels her stays with him because she has nowhere to go (Photos)

A Nigerian woman (name withheld) was battered last night by her husband so much that her lip got broken and she bled profusely.
Sadly, she has to remain with her abuser because she has nowhere else to go. This story was shared by Emeka Ugwuonye, a human rights activist on Facebook.
This is definitely one of the reasons why it is important for women to make effort to work and earn their own money, that way, your life isn't placed in the hand of anyone else. Hopefully, she gets the justice and peace she deserves.More photos below...
