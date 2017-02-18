Doctor poses with giant ovarian cyst removed from a woman

Most women will experience a cyst on the ovaries at least once, and most are painless, causes no symptoms, and are discovered during a routine pelvic exam.
Thou Doctors aren’t sure what causes ovarian cancer but several risk factors, including:
Age -- women in reproductive age & also specifically women who have gone through menopause
Smoking & excessive alcohol intake
Obesity
Taking fertility drugs (such as Clomid)
Hormone replacement therapy
Family or personal history of ovarian, breast, or colorectal cancer (having the BRCA gene can increase the risk) and so on
🔺Symptoms of an ovarian cyst include Pain or bloating in the abdomen.
Difficulty urinating, or frequent need to urinate.
Dull ache in the lower back.
Pain during sexual intercourse.
Painful menstruation, abnormal bleeding.
Weight gain , Nausea or vomiting ,
Loss of appetite, feeling full quickly.painful bowel movements, and pain during sex! .
In rare cases, an ovarian cyst can cause serious problems, so it’s best to have it checked by your doctor.
Hey! Check yourself today & live healthy 🤝
'Witch' kind growth be dis na?
OMG!!
Just one question,just how big is the woman for something of this size to come out of her in form of a cyst?
God is awesome
...merited happiness
Very often you hear women say they've been pregnant for years sadly unaware of enormous cyst inside them. Shocking.
Wawuu! This is huge.
Thank God for a successful surgery.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
