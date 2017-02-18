 Doctor poses with giant ovarian cyst removed from a woman | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Doctor poses with giant ovarian cyst removed from a woman

As shared by an Instagram user..Surgeon Amyr holding massive ovarian cyst that was removed from a female patient #tumordeovario:♦️OVARIAN CYST :During a woman's menstrual cycle, an egg grows in a sac called a follicle. This sac is located inside the ovaries. In most cases, this follicle or sac breaks open and releases an egg. But if the follicle doesn't break open, the fluid inside the follicle can form a cyst on the ovary. Depending on the type ( polycystic ovaries , endometriosis , cystadenoma , dermoid cyst )
Most women will experience a cyst on the ovaries at least once, and most are painless, causes no symptoms, and are discovered during a routine pelvic exam.
Thou Doctors aren’t sure what causes ovarian cancer but several risk factors, including:
Age -- women in reproductive age & also specifically women who have gone through menopause
Smoking & excessive alcohol intake
Obesity
Taking fertility drugs (such as Clomid)
Hormone replacement therapy
Family or personal history of ovarian, breast, or colorectal cancer (having the BRCA gene can increase the risk) and so on 🤔
🔺Symptoms of an ovarian cyst include Pain or bloating in the abdomen.
Difficulty urinating, or frequent need to urinate.
Dull ache in the lower back.
Pain during sexual intercourse.
Painful menstruation, abnormal bleeding.
Weight gain , Nausea or vomiting ,
Loss of appetite, feeling full quickly.painful bowel movements, and pain during sex! .
In rare cases, an ovarian cyst can cause serious problems, so it’s best to have it checked by your doctor.
Hey! Check yourself today & live healthy 🤝
Posted by at 2/18/2017 07:36:00 am

7 comments:

RareSpecie Z said...

'Witch' kind growth be dis na?

18 February 2017 at 07:48
osondu arinze said...

OMG!!

18 February 2017 at 07:48
olaide okunade said...

Just one question,just how big is the woman for something of this size to come out of her in form of a cyst?

18 February 2017 at 07:54
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

God is awesome


...merited happiness

18 February 2017 at 07:56
TheRealAkon said...

Very often you hear women say they've been pregnant for years sadly unaware of enormous cyst inside them. Shocking.

18 February 2017 at 07:56
Anonymous said...

Am selling TBC in case u need, I will give you just 2k for 1tbc, my name is Elvis contact me on 09024360475 whatsapp or call

18 February 2017 at 07:56
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Wawuu! This is huge.
Thank God for a successful surgery.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

18 February 2017 at 08:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts