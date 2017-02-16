Do you want fuller edges? Toppik is the solution to your scanty hairline

Not only will you be concerned about the hair you have lost already, but whether the problem will get worse. It can result in a lot of head touching, frantic scanning in the mirror, anxiety and general lack of confidence.
There are many reasons for sudden hair loss in both men and women, but the reason is usually physical or psychological. Stress, hormone surges, fatigue and even bad hair products can cause you to suddenly start losing hair and you might not notice until you have lost a significant amount but whatever the case is Toppik Hair Building Fibers is a perfect solution for you.
I know the next question on your mind is DOES IT GROW HAIR?? – well no it does not but rather Toppik Hair Building Fibers are a cosmetic solution designed to make hair look thicker and fuller, made from Keratin, the same protein as your hair, these fibres are safe, natural and blend undetectably with your existing hair. Whether you have thin or thinning hair, an uneven hairline, or just want to hide or cover certain areas, Toppik Hair Building Fibers are great to enhance the overall look of your hair and takes effect minutes after you have applied it.
Toppik Hair Building Fibers will last throughout the day and won’t rub off until you wash your hair with shampoo. That means they stay put through wind, rain, and sweat! The hair fibers come in two shades (black and dark brown). You can shake or spray hair fibres into thinning hair, and watch as your hair is instantly transformed into thicker, fuller hair.
How It works
The fibres are made from natural Keratin of the highest grade which is the same type of protein found in real hair.Toppik Hair Building Fibers have a strong natural static charge that creates a magnetic effect, tightly binding Toppik Hair Building Fibers to even the finest strands of human hair.
How to Apply – Please watch this video
-
(It can also be applied without the applicator, as it comes with perforated cap – so just shake well, apple to your edges and pat down with your hand)
Interested in buying? Please follow this link - https://goo.gl/forms/JIajJ2y92qgE0NBb2 or visit www.toppikinnigeria.com
Call us on +2349033934458 & follow us on social media for hair care tips and advice
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/toppikinnigeria/
Instagram - www.instagram.com/toppik_nigeria/
No comments:
Post a Comment