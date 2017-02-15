Do you guys think Barcelona can come back from this one?

Their famous MSN attack could do nothing to salvage the situation, an away goal could have done plenty to help their cause but they couldn't even manage that.
It looks very much like the darlings of Europe are out of the competition and the Parisians have history on their side.
Never in the history of the Champions League has a side overturned a 4 goal deficit. With Messi and co however, impossible is nothing.
Do you guys think they can perform the ultimate miracle and make it through?
