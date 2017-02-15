 Do you guys think Barcelona can come back from this one? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Do you guys think Barcelona can come back from this one?

Last night was epic. Barca fans sat through 90mins of pure torture. On a night that will go down in the history books, they were absolutely outgunned by a rampant PSG side that could easily have scored more than four.

Their famous MSN attack could do nothing to salvage the situation, an away goal could have done plenty to help their cause but they couldn't even manage that.


It looks very much like the darlings of Europe are out of the competition and the Parisians have history on their side.

Never in the history of the Champions League has a side overturned a 4 goal deficit. With Messi and co however, impossible is nothing.

Do you guys think they can perform the ultimate miracle and make it through?
Posted by at 2/15/2017 09:04:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts