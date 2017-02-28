Do you consider forfeitures adequate justice in the fight against corruption?- EFCC asks

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
They know what to do ...merited happiness
Only if the properties are sold and the monies r used to alleviate th masses sufferings, then yes.Long live LIB
how can you even be asking such a question???disgraceful.
Abeg na who I go ask?Lib addict#just passing#
Post a Comment
4 comments:
They know what to do
...merited happiness
Only if the properties are sold and the monies r used to alleviate th masses sufferings, then yes.
Long live LIB
how can you even be asking such a question???disgraceful.
Abeg na who I go ask?
Lib addict#just passing#
Post a Comment