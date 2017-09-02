Disgusted mum laments as Daycare worker is caught on video breastfeeding her 3 month old son

Oxendin said that security footage inside showed a woman adjusting her top and bringing Oxendine’s 3-month-old son to her chest to breastfeed him.
“She said, well I have lots of breast milk, could I use my breastmilk?“" I said no, that’s not pleasant, that's kinda nasty. "I don't know you, but even if I did...NO!.”Oxendin says the worker ignored her refusal and breastfed the baby as soon as she left the room. She says a video shows the worker picking up her baby and breastfeeding him for several seconds. The woman stopped when another worker walked into the room.
“As a mum, you’ve taken something from me, because I wasn’t able to defend my child,” Kaycee says.Oxendin says one of the daycare workers told her about the incident. She added that later that night, her son started throwing up, so she had to take him to the Emergency room, where they ran several tests on him, from alcohol poisoning to several other diseases.
She says her son, who was born prematurely, is lactose intolerant.
“To me, a criminal act was committed against him,” she said. “Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he’s lactose. So you’ve put something in his body that his body can’t digest.”The Day care director Daron Council said an employee reported what happened and the worker who did the breastfeeding is longer with the school.
He added that she was licensed, and had been working in childcare for more than a decade.
He said as soon as he found out what happened Friday, he reported it to DHHS and informed parents of the children who were under the woman’s care that day.
Oxendine said the worker was fired, and she wants the woman charged.
“I’m not angry at the childcare centre. I’m very angry at the employee. I do hope that there’s justice for my son.”Oxendin confirmed that fortunately, nothing negative was found in her son's system and he is now home safe and healthy.
Carrboro police said they were investigating the incident as misdemeanor child abuse. So far, no charges have been filed.
Source: NYP
2 comments:
That's how they kill innocent children for nothing without the parents even knowing...
Can U imagine if the so called Nanny is HIV positive and most ESPECIALLY the Baby is Lactose intolerance again..
Anything could go wrong. .
Na wah for the Nanny from Hell O..
can imagine...why is people so wicked lik dis naa
Post a Comment