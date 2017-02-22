Dino Melaye raises petition over Osinbajo's refusal to assent to 3 bills today

Today, during the plenary session, Senate President, Bukola Saraki read 3 letters from Vice Presdient Professor Osinbajo where he witheld assent to 3 bills; namely '"dangerous drug amendment bill 2016", ' National Lottery bill, 2016' and the 'Agricultural Guaranteed Credit Scheme Bill'.
This development didn't sit well with some senators and now, Dino Melaye has raised a petition on the refusal by the Ag.President to assent to 3bills passed by the National Assembly and will be seeking redress in court. See more tweets after the court.
No comments:
Post a Comment