Dino Melaye gifts his special Assistant on Media a1992 Honda (Photo)

What is it with Kogi state people and gifting outdated cars? Friday, photos emerged online of the 1991 Honda Civic given to the winner of the Miss Igala beauty pageant held in Kogi state. Read here
. Now, there is a photo circulating online of a Kogi state senator, Dino Melaye, handing over a car key to his special assistant on media. Behind senator Melaye is a 1992 Honda Accord and according to Precious Eze who shared the photo on Facebook, that is the car being gifted to the young man.
No comments:
Post a Comment