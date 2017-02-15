Diego Maradona’s ‘hotel' room raided in Madrid by Police officers after he's accused of assaulting girlfriend

Maradona and his girlfriend have been lodging in the hotel for some days now ahead of his former Club, Napoli's match with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday. The police after raiding Maradona's hotel also asked him series of questions before leaving the hotel.
Rocio is yet to lodge an official complaint with the police yet
According to the Sun UK:
'The doctors arrived at the scene in the hotel room and neither Maradona nor Olivia were injured and made no complaint.
Police stayed a while longer but left after questioning the pair. It was later claimed that Oliva was not being attacked but there was shouting heard coming from the couple’s room.'
'Maradona is understood to have had an on-off relationship with his current girlfriend. The pair have courted controversy in the past, with the Argentina legend accusing her of stealing more than £250,000 in watches before he withdrew the complaint.Source: Sun UK
