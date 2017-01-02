Didier Drogba pens letters to his fans after rumors circulate that he's set to join Brazilian club

Chelsea and Ivory Coast football legend, Didier Drognba took to his Instagram page early this morning to dispel reports that he had agreed to join Brazilian league club, Corinthians on a 1 year deal, after ending his contract with Canadian club, Montreal Impact.
His letter on Instagram reads : 'There have been a lot of rumours linking me with a move to Corinthians, but it was important for me to speak with Mr Roberto de Andrade, the President of the team, which I did today.'
'I explained to him that whilst I am very honoured at their interest in me joining the club, it does not feel like the right move for me at this time.
I would like to thank the club and all the Corinthians fans for the messages and wish you all every success for the new season.'
