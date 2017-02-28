 Did Leicester city players realy betray Claudio Ranieiri? Twitter users are now labeling them snakes after they thrash Liverpool | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Did Leicester city players realy betray Claudio Ranieiri? Twitter users are now labeling them snakes after they thrash Liverpool

Twitter users have blasted Leicester city players after the club on Monday night, thrashed Liverpool 3-1 at the King Power Stadium, just days after sacking Claudio Raneiri, the coach who led them to their first and probably only ever premier league title...

Before Raneiri's sack, which media reports claim was facilitated by some group pf top players at the club, Leicester city had lost their last 5 games, and were rooted at 17th position on the EPL standings.

Their performance was so complete, dogged, veracious and laced with tenacity that Liverpool stood no chance through out the full 90 minutes, leading Leicester city fans to wonder why they hadn't produced such a performance for Raneiri this season...Did the players really betray the club's best manager of all time? Are they really snakes?
