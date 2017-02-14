Did Jay Z throw shots at Drake?

Jay Z's music collaboration with DJ Khaled and his wife Beyonce titled 'Shining' was released two days ago and many think Jay Z threw shots at Drake in his own verse. On the track, Jay Z spits;
I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ numbers, right?
I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ summers, right?
I know you ain’t walkin’ ‘round talkin’ down
Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?
Many think that the summer reference is a nod to Drake's
Summer Sixteen Tour and the numbers refers to Jay Z's 21 Grammy wins vs
Drake's 3. Alleged bad blood between the rappers started after Drake chose a deal with Apple Music over Tidal just two days before
Tidal's launch two years ago.
