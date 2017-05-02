Diaspora based duo, GALAKTIQ release debut single - Jiggy

GALAKTIQ began their journey in Houston where they were born and raised forming their brotherly bond. After both graduating from University Of Texas San Antonio with business majors, GALAKTIQ was formed.
To escape from the normality of society, GALAKTIQ aim to create a unique futuristic sound that can connect and inspire societies all across the world. Their style, which they call Fuji-pop, comes from their Arabic background fused with pop and urban sounds.
Their crossover influences ranging from Nigeria, Middle East and America, along with their fashionable approach suggests the duo are going to take the industry by storm.
With a strong relationship and forming of their musical triangle with Producer Alawn, look out for many records that escapes the norm.
Checkout their brand new single - JIGGY, The official visuals have been shot by Director Q, out soon,
DOWNLOAD/LISTEN - https://my.notjustok.com/tr
ack/176136/galaktiq-jiggy
