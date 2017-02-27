Diamond Platnumz’s babymama, Zari, replies people stressing themselves over her life

Tanzania singer, Diamond Platnumz’s babymama, Zari, took to Instagram
this morning to reply people monitoring her life. She wrote:
"Out
here wondering if some people had hobbies or jobs or lives before I
started dating your home boy. It's very sad that a person will waste
their entire time, energy, to mention a few, thoughts plotting the next
post or abuse or whatever it is that you are doing about me. Why can't
you use all this time to focus on you, your life your family how to
better yourselves. There is so much money for all of us to make but all
you do is wake up thinking about Zari, go to bed stressing about Zari.
Honestly 5 years from now
will it be worth it. God has given you purpose on this earth, what is
that purpose. Is that purpose me, Surely not coz you existed before I
came into baes' life.
What will you answer God if he asked what
you surely did with your life. Hey honey bunch, time to redirect your
life, time to sit your hating ass down and weigh your options once more.
Is hating this woman right here making you a better person, it is
adding to your life? Think baby think. Look at life 5 years from now. Will it all be worth it. Redirect your energy to something positive 5yrs from now,
that positive energy will have paid off. Just my sisterly advice... I
spread Love babe and that's why am toooo blessed. Try it , try spreading
some love see how that turns out. Have a blessed paper chasing and
productive week. Remember to call on God as you face this week."
