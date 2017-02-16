Diamond Platnumz reports to the police over traffic offence (Photos)

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, reported to the traffic police headquarters after he seen driving without a safety belt on.
Taking to his Instagram page, the 'Marry You' singer shared photos with the traffic commandant, which he captioned:
'I went to report at the HQ of traffic police due to the clip was posted am driving the car without fastening my seat belt…. my dear fans and Friends make sure you fasten your seat belt before you start driving your car.'
According to Nairobi Wire, the singer was released after paying the necessary fines according to the law.
By the way. That's his dad. lol
Ok na
gud
OK
