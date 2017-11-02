 Diamond Platnumz finally unveils his son's face (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Diamond Platnumz finally unveils his son's face (photos)

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz who welcomed his son with his partner, Zari in December 2016 finally unveiled his face in a grand party which held today. See more photos after the cut..


7 comments:

Anonymous said...

He for wait for another company to pay him na. He for wait tire

11 February 2017 at 20:03
Anonymous said...

He for wait for another company to pay him na. He for wait tire.

11 February 2017 at 20:04
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Awww!he's so adorable.
I just can't wait.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

11 February 2017 at 20:04
Anonymous said...

11 February 2017 at 20:09
OSINANL said...

Cute

11 February 2017 at 20:17
OSINANL said...

Cute

11 February 2017 at 20:17
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

D boy is cute tho


...merited happiness

11 February 2017 at 20:35

