Diamond Platnumz ex-girlfriend, Wema Sepetu pleads not guilty to drug charges

Tanzanian model, Wema Sepetu has appeared before the Kisutu Residents Magistrate court, where she pleaded not guilty to drug charges.
Public Prosecutor, Pamela Kinyambala, told the court that the police conducted a search at Ms. Sepetu's house in Kunduchi-Ununio, where they found 1.80 grams of marijuana.
The former Miss Tanzania who recently appeared before magistrate Thomas Simba her workers, Angelina Msigwa and Mr. Selemani, denied the charges and they were all released on bail after fulfilling their bail conditions.
According to Nairobi News, the case was adjourned until Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
