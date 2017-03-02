DG Crazy House Party Season 1 presents The Valentine Weekend House Party "One Hit - Several Opportunities "

Unforgotten memories are usually the ones which touched us in ways only us can explain. It can never be erased through thick and dark clouds, rather they remain fresh and witty.
The only reason people give up their limited spare time to come to an event is because of the excitement packaged in an attractive pack.
When you are hit by the right dreams, extraordinary reality comes into play.
DG events is one of such realities, it is that several opportunities kind of touch that leaves you wondering why it should have an end.
DG events is a subsidiary of an exclusive entertainment platform known as DG Entertainment, designed to oversee everything entertainment; record label, recording studio, audio-visual productions, events, talent management, etc.
DG Crazy House Party event is promised to be the longest running event entirely devoted to the pursuit of a more creative, fulfilling and entertaining lifestyle.
Taking place every other month, DG Events is very interested in providing the best of entertainment, featuring a really great mix of showbiz content, business executives, surprise celebrity guests and prominent DJs at every showcase.
This February DG event is having the first season of the Crazy House Party Tagged "VALENTINE'S WEEKEND HOUSE PARTY" with a theme such as that, you should know to keep your expectations above the sky.
The event will feature celebrity guests, socialites, music lovers, entertainers, fun seekers and business executives who will light the atmosphere with amusement.
The party which will hold on the 19th of February is rated 18+.
For those who love to enjoy events at ease can call 08061397167 for reservation.
The venue would be Plot 19, Block 69A, Admiralty way beside Centro Lekki mall, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State. Time – Door opens 7pm.
Celebrity DJ for the event is the amazing and sensational DJ Neptune with other celebrities which will be a surprise.
Host of the event is the radio goddess Vien 007 of City Fm, Lagos.
It is a time to experience opportunities in one attendance.
