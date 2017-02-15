Desire more in education?

We offer one-to one support with university applications and have strong links to Oxbridge and Russell Group Universities.
Our Learning Through the Outdoors Program builds leadership and confidence and gives our students "more than just an education".
At the moment we are offering a 25% bursary on fees for September 2017 to find out further details contact:
Brookline Consult
Tel: 234 803 312 2198
Email:info@brooklineconsult.com
-----------------------------------------
We would also like to invite you to come and meet us at the
British Council Nigeria Boarding Schools Event
on the 17th February 2017 at the
Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos from 9am to 5pm
-----------------------------------------
For more information and a full presentation, you are invited to our
Parents Evening as follows:
Lagos on Saturday 18th February at the
Elion House Hotel in Ikoyi from 4pm to 6pm
Abuja on 25th February at the
NAF Conference and Suites Hotel from 4pm to 6pm
-----------------------------------------
For more details
Please call 234 803 312 2198
or email info@brooklineconsult.com
1 comment:
To monitor your home from the comfort of your office which can be in any country, we have just the best product for you please call me on …09077677709 or 09055555495 for more details or visit HIKVISION.com or cloudsecurity.com.ng
Post a Comment