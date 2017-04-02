LIS

Saturday, 4 February 2017

Dear Toke Makinwa, is that a shade to Maje Ayida's lawsuit threat?

The media personality took to her Instagram page to share a meme shading reports that ex-husband Maje Ayida is threatening to file a defamation lawsuit against her for all she revealed about him in her book 'On Becoming'...
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

OK..!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

4 February 2017 at 15:21
Ade Olasengbe said...

He should go ahead

4 February 2017 at 15:21
onyinye Gloria said...

Maje is a loser jo

4 February 2017 at 15:21
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

good for her, but i don,t see her coming out clean from that lawsuit.

4 February 2017 at 15:23
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Aunty calm down you defamed someone in your book and made huge sums out of it, hope you've got brilliant counsels.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

4 February 2017 at 15:34
Anonymous said...

She won't come out well

4 February 2017 at 15:40
Joy Petra Nkechi said...

Toke go ahead with your book sales. Strategy to make money. If it's true or not, Abeg just make money first. He should go ahead and write and also make money.lollllssss just saying ni o

4 February 2017 at 15:44
Evelyn Mbonu said...

@joyous Babe if go through quarter of what she has pass through in life, darling you're a tigress.

4 February 2017 at 15:46
Brad said...

Toke mackinaw told a very big lie.....

4 February 2017 at 15:54

