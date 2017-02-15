Dear Parents, see 5 interesting ways to get your child excited about learning…Help them achieve academic success

Even if you happen to be blessed with exceptionally intelligent and intrinsically motivated children, you will find that sooner or later, you are going to be looking for ways to get or keep them motivated to learn, complete their work, and take education seriously
Continue to see more…….
As challenges and competitions increases in the academic system some parents are left wondering how they can keep their children motivated to learn. Here are some techniques to help your children stay motivated:
1. Design a reward system: If there is a reward attached to finishing a problem or completing all homework or even solving maths problem children will develop massive interest in studying.Rewards don’t have to be elaborate.Almost anything will do. It could even be a special treat like ozone cinemas or buy Mr Biggs.
2. Find out their areas of interest: Every child is different. We all have different likes and dislikes. If children are learning about things they really find interesting, they are going to be a lot more excited about learning.
3. Know when to back off: Research shows that those who have the most motivated children didn't micromanage or pressure their kids. "They aren't the type to jump in and say, 'You're doing that wrong; let me do it for you, instead they let their children figure things out for themselves, while still showing their support. By overcoming challenges on their own whether a jigsaw puzzle or a math problem your child gains a sense of competence.
4. Compliment them: Who doesn't love a good compliment? A simple and sincere "That's great!" or "Good job!" can go a long way. Give your children something to be proud of and acknowledge the fact that you are proud of them
5. Get them a professional guider/tutor: This is often underestimated due to its cost but parent who have experienced a great deal of improvement in their children by virtue of this still invest heavily in the concept. Private tutoring in recent times has proven to be the best support system a child can get. Private tutors help to boost a child’s esteem by providing customised academic solutions. Research shows that 89% of tutored children get attached to their tutors thereby making learning more interesting and fun for them.
Some other facts about tutoring…
Over the past 10 years, one-on-one tutoring has had the strongest positive effect on reading scores for elementary school students. Students receiving at least four hours of tutoring per week showed a six-month gain in reading and a two-year gain in math. Tutored students performed higher on standardized test scores in the areas of mathematics and language arts. Tutored students reported an increase in confidence and an improved attitude towards education.
Anyone can work as a tutor but it’s an expensive investment to commit to novices. Prepclass NG Limited is Nigeria’s biggest tutoring firm with a database of over 20,000 tutors to choose from and more 1000 happy families who have worked with us.
We only work with the best and most experienced tutors that have worked with children at all levels with various academic needs only for them to become more sound, inspired and ready to take up daily challenges.
To get a tutor now call us on 01-2913970 or 08059811502 or fill our form here .
Our Lagos office is on the 3rd floor,315 Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba Lagos or you can also visit our Abuja office at Ventures Platform, No 29, Mambillia Street, Aso Drive after SSS Headquarters Abuja. Request Now!
No comments:
Post a Comment