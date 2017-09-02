Dear Parents, is your child preparing for common entrance, UTME or any other exam? See tested and trusted approach for exam success

By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail – Benjamin franklin. The future belongs to those who prepare for it today. – Malcolm X. These are wise words from renowned successful men and you will agree that it is never too early to kick-start exam preparation,
as a matter of fact the American Institute of Educational research shows that children who commence preparation months before scheduled date come out more successful compared to others. Is your child one of those taking the National common entrance, UTME, SSCE, SAT, Checkpoint, IGSCE or any other exam? Then if you are concerned about your child’ssuccess, continue reading…
From recent statistics it has been made obvious and important that exam preparation requires more input. In 2016 only 53% of total candidates had 5 credits. The percentage of candidates that obtained five credits & above including English and Maths in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2014 and 2015 was 29.37% and 20.59% respectively. In the 2016 GCE only 95,294 candidates, representing 55.18% obtained credits and above in five (5) subjects.
Have you ever wondered how come the failure rates in exams are so high despite the fact that students take exams after several years of studying in class? Have you done everything possible to ensure that your child will be one of the successful few among the millions who will be writing the forthcoming exams? Is there an extra edge you can give your child?
This is the simple secret; exam preparation is much different from normal learning and so a different set of skills need to be taught to students. That is where Prepclass (Africa’s leading academic solutions provider) come in, we have tutors who specialize in Common entrance exam preparation, UTME preparation, IGCSE preparation, checkpoint exam preparation, GRE preparation, TOEFL preparation, GMAT preparation, SAT exam preparation other exams, tutors who can give your child exam/test taking tips and strategies.
When it comes to standard exams there is no room for second chances, otherwise your child might have to compromise on their dream of where to school, waste a full year just sitting at home, lose interest in academic and even end up demoralised. Why let your child go through that difficult exam alone when you can get a specialized and experienced personal tutor who can help your child conquer that exam with no stress.
Here is what a Prepclass tutor can do for your child preparing for exams:
- Spend hours daily focusing strictly on your child to identify his strengths and weaknesses in regards to the exams
- Pinpoint areas of focus in the exams
- Solve through hundreds of past questions across different subjects with your child thus building his confidence
- Focus on areas of weaknesses that could cost your child dearly in the exams
- Teach your child question answering strategies that could go a long way in ensuring the child’s speed and accuracy in the examse.g Using maths tricks in mathematics to solve bulky calculations and using mnemonics to memorise key points in other science related subjects.
Over the past few years, we have taught in the homes of over 2000 clients in Lagos, Abuja and Portharcourt. Our tutors have helped more than 800students achieve incredible grades in their exams. For exam preparation, we assign only the best tutors who either have a track record of teaching students to pass such exams or have written the exams themselves.
