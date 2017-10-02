 Dear LIB men, will you rock DJ Khaled's all pink ensemble? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 February 2017

Dear LIB men, will you rock DJ Khaled's all pink ensemble?

He wore this pink suit paired with a matching pink Air Jordan to the press conference of his 10th studio album in Los Angeles, US yesterday. Would you  men rock this ensemble?

Posted by at 2/10/2017 10:20:00 am

6 comments:

Ijanyi Mitch said...

No!! Not really

10 February 2017 at 10:23
Anonymous said...

Major Key Alert is pink!!!

10 February 2017 at 10:24
EasyBiz said...

First Things First..How many people can afford it in the first place in this economy? before talking about rocking it....Not very many i guess.

10 February 2017 at 10:25
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yes i will thou the show is ugly,the attire make him look like US president his not. THIS IS WHAT I CALLED HEAVENLY HARDCORE ATTIRE OR FASHION.




















#sad indeed

10 February 2017 at 10:26
Anonymous said...

Hin dey crazy..Na gay hin be..
I remember the time I wore my lovely pink pant in Canada,I was asked for a date from a guy.He thought am a guy,I nearly cry and devastated..I cant

10 February 2017 at 10:26
Anonymous said...

10 February 2017 at 10:26

