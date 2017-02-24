 Day of reckoning for alleged randy IBB university lecturer (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

Day of reckoning for alleged randy IBB university lecturer (photos)

Read the report sent in by students of the school below...but put in mind that these are all allegations.
A 400 level female student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, IBBU, Lapai, Niger, state decided to finally put an end to the torture, emotional and academic blackmail suffered by female students in the university for years. A lecturer of English department named Ishaq Yusuf popularly known as I G Yusuf was caught pants down with one of his preys. I G is fond of failing female students who refuse to succumb to his sexual advances.

Also if you are a guy and he finds you around any girls he likes, you are sure of carryingover his course just for that reason. The 400level student in question av bin Carrying over his course since 100level. He is still on her case up till yesterday.

She decided to set him up, when he requested to come to her room. She arranged with some of her male friends and they hid in her toilet. I G Yusuf came to the room and she decided to play along and he stripped down for her ready for action.

The guys Came out of the toilet and instructed him to remain that way and they took a nude picture of him. Innocent students tears and prayers have been answered and we need a serious disciplinary action against him. He has been going scot free all this years.
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Chai! See dry nyash


...merited happiness

24 February 2017 at 20:22
Anonymous said...

good for the baggar

24 February 2017 at 20:26
Anonymous said...

He is a big disgrace to the society and to his family

24 February 2017 at 20:29
Men only. that sexy Gee said...

He is a disgrace to manhood and humanity danm fuck you bitch I hate you

24 February 2017 at 20:34
Men only. that sexy Gee said...

He should rust in jail, bitch!!!

24 February 2017 at 20:40
Vivian Reginalds said...

haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 February 2017 at 20:49
Anonymous said...

Vry dirty mallam.

24 February 2017 at 21:00
Anonymous said...

I pray dis should insha Allah happen 2 some of our lectures in poly ibadan... e.g Remi insurance very h@less man God. Wil punish all of dem 1 by 1... dem go start dere punishment here b4 dem go hell.... awan oriburuku

24 February 2017 at 21:08
Anonymous said...

This will pass a strong message to all the lecturers even those in education and arts faculty. Unable own they come. Wicked lecturer

24 February 2017 at 21:10
Anonymous said...

Good

24 February 2017 at 21:12
Saphire Muna said...

Useless man... Corruption everywhere

24 February 2017 at 21:13
dakova web said...

Hahahahaha he is a very studpid man he didn't see hotel to go to

24 February 2017 at 21:23
Chop Chop said...

They served him right. Oyi uhe..

24 February 2017 at 21:26
Chukwuebuka Ogbuchi said...

Nawah this is really a judgement day for the old man, maybe God forgive them.. For Tech news visit us Home of Mobile phones Specifications and lot more

24 February 2017 at 21:28
Anonymous said...

Shame, imagine this disgrace.

24 February 2017 at 21:36

