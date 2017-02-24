Day of reckoning for alleged randy IBB university lecturer (photos)

A 400 level female student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, IBBU, Lapai, Niger, state decided to finally put an end to the torture, emotional and academic blackmail suffered by female students in the university for years. A lecturer of English department named Ishaq Yusuf popularly known as I G Yusuf was caught pants down with one of his preys. I G is fond of failing female students who refuse to succumb to his sexual advances.
Also if you are a guy and he finds you around any girls he likes, you are sure of carryingover his course just for that reason. The 400level student in question av bin Carrying over his course since 100level. He is still on her case up till yesterday.
She decided to set him up, when he requested to come to her room. She arranged with some of her male friends and they hid in her toilet. I G Yusuf came to the room and she decided to play along and he stripped down for her ready for action.
The guys Came out of the toilet and instructed him to remain that way and they took a nude picture of him. Innocent students tears and prayers have been answered and we need a serious disciplinary action against him. He has been going scot free all this years.
Chai! See dry nyash
...merited happiness
good for the baggar
He is a big disgrace to the society and to his family
He is a disgrace to manhood and humanity danm fuck you bitch I hate you
He should rust in jail, bitch!!!
haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Vry dirty mallam.
I pray dis should insha Allah happen 2 some of our lectures in poly ibadan... e.g Remi insurance very h@less man God. Wil punish all of dem 1 by 1... dem go start dere punishment here b4 dem go hell.... awan oriburuku
This will pass a strong message to all the lecturers even those in education and arts faculty. Unable own they come. Wicked lecturer
Good
Useless man... Corruption everywhere
Hahahahaha he is a very studpid man he didn't see hotel to go to
They served him right. Oyi uhe..
Nawah this is really a judgement day for the old man, maybe God forgive them.. For Tech news visit us Home of Mobile phones Specifications and lot more
Shame, imagine this disgrace.
