Danish man who burnt a Koran is the first in the country to be charged with blasphemy in 46 years

The charge carries a sentence of imprisonment for up to four months or a fine. Prosecutor Jan Reckendorff said it was the first time since 1971 that a person was charged for 'publicly mocking a religious community's religious doctrines or worship.' Speaking from the public prosecutor's office, he said: 'It is the prosecution's view that circumstances involving the burning of holy books such as the Bible and the Quran can in some cases be a violation of the blasphemy clause, which covers public scorn or mockery of religion.
'It is our opinion that the circumstances of this case mean it should be prosecuted so the courts now have an opportunity to take a position on the matter.' In Denmark, publicly insulting or degrading religious books is punishable with imprisonment or fines under clause 140 of the country's penal code. The last time a prosecution was brought was in 1971 when two producers for Denmark Radio were arraigned after airing a song mocking Christianity. They were later acquitted.
