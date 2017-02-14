'Daddy, please tell God that Liverpool must win' - Van der Westhuizen's son pens emotional tribute letter after losing his dad

Jordan van der Westhuizen, the son of South African rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen has penned an emotional tribute letter to his father days after he died. Joost who is widely regarded as one of rugby union's best-ever scrum-halves, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017, at the age of 45 after his long fought battle with a motor neurone disease.
In the emotional tribute letter written by his son, a Liverpool fan, the youngster thanked his father for being 'the best he could be' before pleading with him to ask God for divine intervention before Liverpool's Premier League game on Saturday, February 11, 2017, which ended 2 - 0 for his team. See the emotional tribute letter below:
