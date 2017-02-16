Daddy is still trying hard to get exclusive access to you- Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband says to their son

Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Churchill Oladunii confirmed his split from his wfe in a birthday message to their son as he turns a year old. He prayed for his son and added that he is still trying to get exclusive access to him. Read his message after the cut..
Happy Birthday To My Darling Son King Andre in a bit............#Birthdayloadin
gKings will come to your rising SonYour Greatness will be heard all over the worldYou'll be greater than your FatherYou'll rule your generationAnd your place will always be on the throneYou'll have good direction in life and negativity will not derail you from reaching all your life goals As you turn one my little King.The warmest wishes as your 1st Birthday approaches.The moments that we shared are so precious to me. I hope we will have lots of them in the future as well! Daddy is still trying hard to get exclusive access to you but hopefully very soon things will be okay.Many Blessings my lil King #LilChurch
No comments:
Post a Comment