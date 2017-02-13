Customers complain that Kylie Jenner's eyeshadows gives them headaches

Media reports claim that at least 15 people filed complaints within the past 2 weeks with the Better Business Bureau, claiming they smelled "chemicals and glue" when opening Kylie's Royal Peach Eyeshadow Palette which sells for $45.
Customers described the odor as "spray paint" or "paint thinner," and one said it stunk so bad she put the whole package outside her house.
There's also at least one complaint of the makeup causing "a horrible headache."
The BBB has now confirmed that Kylie Cosmetics launched an investigation immediately and found an adhesive in the packaging was causing the smell.
With the conclusion of the internal investigation, Kylie's company insists it's safe to use.
4 comments:
I can't buy.. dash me sef i won't use.. fake family with fake makeup products..
It's stunk so bad that she put that whole package outside the house? Ahan some customers complain tho lol
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Hmmmmmmmmmm...
Hmmmmmmmmmm
