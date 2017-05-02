Cristiano Ronaldo is world's highest-earning athlete for 2016 after banking £70m

Real Madrid and Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged the highest-earning athlete for 2016 after banking £70m. The former Manchester United star, who had a remarkable 2016, after winning the Champions League and Euro tournament, that saw him claim the Ballon d'Or and the Best FIFA Men's Player. He was named ahead of his rival, Lionel Messi who sits second, having made £65M while NBA star, LeBron James completed the top three with £61.9M.
Tennis legend, Roger Federer made £54.4M and Golden State Warriors's Kevin Durant scooped £45.1M to make the top five.
However, it's the first time the football star is heading the list as a top earner.
1 comment:
