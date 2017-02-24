"Went out with some folks, saw a nice bike, tried it out and took a picture with it. Next thing you see on the internet is I bought a bike 😮. It's interesting how journalists now do all they can to get traffic to their platforms. I never knew posing with a bike can become a trending topic. Amazing!"
Friday, 24 February 2017
COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo who posed with a power bike says it's not his bike
here. He claims he only tried it out and took a photo with it. Then he went ahead and shared a TBT photo of Pastor Kenneth Copeland and his wife on a bike, the Founder of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. Read what he wrote after the cut....
