Friday, 24 February 2017

COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo blocks OAP, Freeze on Instagram after he called him out

COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo has blocked OAP, Freeze after he called him out over the bike he posted on his page and reminded him to give an update on Ese Walter's case as he promised. The drama started after the pastor posted a photo of himself standing beside a power bike and captioned it "Don't hate celebrate" which made people assume that he has acquired a new ride.



Freeze who is popular for calling out pastors living the life shared the photo on Instagram and wrote  
"don't hate? Celebrate?? What are you trying to demonstrate? Think of the poor souls who congregate; Their tithe and offering continues to accumulate, Is what they get in return adequate? By the way, we still await; the robust reply you promised to update. On that allegation so great; Please set the record straight,Before it is too late."  
The pastor who didn't find the comment funny, blocked Freeze from viewing his Instagram post
