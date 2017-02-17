Covergirl’s male ambassador, James Charles receives backlash for ignorant Africa comments

The first male Covergirl brand ambassador, aspiring makeup artist James Charles, received backlash on Wednesday, after he Tweeted about his fears of getting Ebola on an upcoming trip to Africa. People called him out on his ignorance, letting him know that Africa is a continent not a country and also let him know that he was ignorant to associate the whole of Africa with the deadly disease. In an initial attempt to apologise for goofing, he said he was glad that he would be without cell service for the 10 days he would be in Africa. He got another backlash for that. Read his tweets and comments from the public after the cut...
