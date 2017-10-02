Court records show that Inmates in a US prison have been breaking out and sneaking back in for years

Court records show that officers first noticed a car parked near the prison fence line. The people inside wore ski masks and jumpsuits. When cops approached, the suspects climbed the fence and ran back onto prison grounds.
Inside the car, cops found bottled alcohol, 24 cell phones and two loaded handguns. Late last year, officers discovered two man-sized holes in the fence.
A month later, surveillance cameras were installed along the prison fence, and over the next three weeks, cops watched as inmates escaped to retrieve large bags of contraband. Then on February 3, one inmate's luck ran out. Justin B. Stinson allegedly escaped though the fence and grabbed a large black duffel back filled with contraband. As he was trying to sneak back into the penitentiary, FBI agents arrested him, according to court documents.
The FBI found Stinson with a cell phone, a pair of scissors, two 1.75-liter bottles of Jose Cuervo tequila, two cartons of Newport cigarettes, four boxes of Black & Mild Cigars and some food.
