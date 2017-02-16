 Court orders forfeiture of former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s N34 billion | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Court orders forfeiture of former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s N34 billion

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court Lagos, has ordered the forfeiture of about N34 billion linked to former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. Anti-graft agency, EFCC, had asked the court to order the forfeiture after its investigations showed that the money was diverted from NNPC's accounts.

Delivering judgement in the application filed by EFCC, Justice Hassan said he was satisfied with the evidence provided by the EFCC.
4 comments:

La Bush De Bushman said...

Mehn na de real thiefs be dis oh....see as dem dey go free without jail...but someone will still 500k nd be jailed.... Besidr wer's all dis money going to...into whose account

16 February 2017 at 17:52
Anonymous said...

This one is a human anaconda, swallowing up billions of the country's wealth as if she will never leave this earth. The British colonists that do not wish Nigeria well continue to harbour this criminal.

16 February 2017 at 18:11
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dis woman is strong. Chai!


...merited happiness

16 February 2017 at 18:16
BONARIO NNAGS said...

To God be the glory.
More of such news.
Jonathan and his friends wrecked this country.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

16 February 2017 at 18:17

