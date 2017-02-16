Court orders forfeiture of former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s N34 billion

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court Lagos, has ordered the forfeiture of about N34 billion linked to former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. Anti-graft agency, EFCC, had asked the court to order the forfeiture after its investigations showed that the money was diverted from NNPC's accounts.
Delivering judgement in the application filed by EFCC, Justice Hassan said he was satisfied with the evidence provided by the EFCC.
4 comments:
Mehn na de real thiefs be dis oh....see as dem dey go free without jail...but someone will still 500k nd be jailed.... Besidr wer's all dis money going to...into whose account
This one is a human anaconda, swallowing up billions of the country's wealth as if she will never leave this earth. The British colonists that do not wish Nigeria well continue to harbour this criminal.
Dis woman is strong. Chai!
...merited happiness
To God be the glory.
More of such news.
Jonathan and his friends wrecked this country.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
