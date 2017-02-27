Court nullifies election of serving senator, Bassey Akpan, orders him to refund all his emoluments

Witnesses testified in court that Akpan who vied for the state's PDP governorship ticket, was fraudulently substituted as the party's senatorial candidate, few days to the state senatorial election. The court ordered that INEC should immediately issue a certificate of return to Etim who is a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, and that the senate should swear him in immediately.
The court also ordered Akpan to within 90 days, refund all the money he has received as emoluments so far from the national assembly.
