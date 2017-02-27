 Court nullifies election of serving senator, Bassey Akpan, orders him to refund all his emoluments | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

Court nullifies election of serving senator, Bassey Akpan, orders him to refund all his emoluments

A Federal High court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has nullified the election of the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial district, Bassey Akpan. The court nullified his election following a petition by one Bassey Etim who argued that he was the authentic PDP Senatorial candidate in the 2015 election.

Witnesses testified in court that Akpan who vied for the state's PDP governorship ticket, was fraudulently substituted as the party's senatorial candidate, few days to the state senatorial election. The court ordered that INEC should immediately issue a certificate of return to Etim who is a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, and that the senate should swear him in immediately.

The court also ordered Akpan to within 90 days, refund all the money he has received as emoluments so far from the national assembly.
