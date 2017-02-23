Court dismisses Olisa Metuh's application to invite Dasuki as a witness

Metuh is accused to have been part of the arms deal scandal after he collected money from Dasuki.
Metuh in his submission to the court said that he had no idea that the money handed over to him by his party to execute their 2015 campaign was from the arms procurement funds.
He had filed an application before the court asking that Dasuki be brought in as his witness to tell the court that he was not aware that the funds handed over to him were for arms purchase.
The Presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, also turned down his application to travel abroad for eight weeks for medical checkup.
