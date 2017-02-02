LIS

Thursday, 2 February 2017

Couple take their pre-wedding shoot to another level, shares romantic bedroom photos

The couple took their pre-wedding photo-shoot to another level as they shared romantic photos in their bedroom. The couple could be seen kissing, hugging and playing around in various photos. See more photos after the cut.




 


Posted by at 2/02/2017 10:06:00 am

6 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

nawao inappropriate!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

2 February 2017 at 10:07
Vivian Reginalds said...

bcs they aren't yet married!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

2 February 2017 at 10:08
OSINANL said...

good for them...

2 February 2017 at 10:09
Milly Pee said...

not creative at all. wish you all the best though.

2 February 2017 at 10:11
Neneh Diallo said...

Then go hotel go take am? Why they no do am in the guy or the lady' place? Fake

2 February 2017 at 10:11
Anonymous said...

Is it honey moon or pre wedding picture. Na waoooo.l'm confuse

2 February 2017 at 10:13

