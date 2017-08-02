Couple are found dead in bed after terminally ill wife took her own life and her husband of 30 years killed himself right after

Donald Lee Cragin, 65, and Sandra Lee Cragin, 55, were found dead, lying side by side on their bed at home in Shaws Mill Road, Standish, Maine, US, after they both took their own lives a few minutes apart.
Sandra Cragin, a mother-of-two and a grandmother, took her life first having been diagnosed a decade ago with Huntington's disease, a terminal genetic disorder, the same disease that killed her father.
Sandra took her own life first by overdosing on pills after leaving a note for her husband. Donald who could not live without her took his own life soon after. Their body was discovered at about 12.30pm on January 24 by Michael Sullivan, Sandra’s brother when he stopped by her house to check up on her and Donald, as he often did. He found the door unlocked and a note taped to it asking him to come in. He went in to find his sister lying in bed under the covers and her husband beside her.
The police were called in and they do not suspect foul play.
Gail Rich, Sandra's mother said her daughter took her life because she did not want her illness to take a toll on her loved ones. Donald, in turn, took his because he could not bear to live without her.
The couple have two grown children, Savannah and Derek and two grandchildren, one from each of their children. Their daughter Savanah took to her parent's Facebook page to drop a tribute which reads in part; "No child should have to bury both of their parents in a day."
No comments:
Post a Comment