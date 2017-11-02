Countdown to #TheAminConcert; Tickets Selling Fast!

February 18, 2017 is almost here and tickets to #TheAminConcert are selling out fast! What are you waiting for? Get yours at any Slot outlet in Lagos, all Ebeano stores, nairabox.com, ariiyati
ckets.com,
Genesis Deluxe Cinema and Bruno’s place.
Regular:
N5,000,
VIP: N25,000, table for 10: N1,000,000.
Come and be a part of the launch of Dammy Krane’s 'Amin foundation' and enjoy performances from your favorite artistes such as Tuface, Davido, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Timaya, Kwam1 and a host of others.
Venue: Ultima studios, End of Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Time: Red Carpet starts at 6:00pm
Date: Saturday, 18th of February 2017.
What better way to spend your Valentine weekend?
