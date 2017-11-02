 Countdown to #TheAminConcert; Tickets Selling Fast! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Countdown to #TheAminConcert; Tickets Selling Fast!

February 18, 2017 is almost here and tickets to #TheAminConcert are selling out fast! What are you waiting for? Get yours at any Slot outlet in Lagos, all Ebeano stores, nairabox.com, ariiyatickets.com, Genesis Deluxe Cinema and Bruno’s place.

Regular: N5,000, VIP: N25,000, table for 10: N1,000,000.
 

Come and be a part of the launch of Dammy Krane’s 'Amin foundation' and enjoy performances from your favorite artistes such as Tuface, Davido, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Timaya, Kwam1 and a host of others.

Venue: Ultima studios, End of Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Time: Red Carpet starts at 6:00pm
Date: Saturday, 18th of February 2017.

What better way to spend your Valentine weekend?


Get your tickets now, delay is dangerous!
