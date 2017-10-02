Corrupt police, Army, Customs officers contribute to hike in food prices- Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh says

Ogbeh who said this when he appeared before the senate committee on Agriculture to demand the 2017 budget of his ministry, said the corrupt officrs mount various checkpoints on road just to extort these drivers who will hike their prices of transportation.
“One of the factors responsible for the high cost of food items is the daily unbearable extortions men of the Nigeria Police, their counterpart in the Army and Customs Service visit on truck drivers conveying farm produce from the hinterland to urban centres under the guise of carrying out security checks. These truck drivers based on raw lamentations made to the Ministry in recent time, alleged that at every check points, they are always forced to part with reasonable amount of money by any group of the security agencies, which they said, made farmers to have no option than to factor cost of the extortion into prices of the food items”.
Dumb Fuck
Ha oo.and this old idiot na minister huh?look@his face chai.and what have u fools don to stop the bribe huh? PLEASE WHO DID THIS TO NIGERIANS HUH? WHO CAST THIS SPELL ON UNA BY VOTING IDIOTS,MISPLACED PRIORITIES AND ANIMALS IN POWER HUH? Yes that what the police and soldier and customs contributed 1% but for UR INFORMATION NA FUEL AND DOLLAR CAUSE SO STOP FOOLING UR SELF OOO WHO DO U TAKE US FOR HUH? So u want To divert our attention from the mess una put nigerians in huh? SHAMELESS INCOMPETENCE SAINTS THE IDIOT WASTED 6 MONTHS TO APPOINT TUAH i spit to u.
#sad indeed
Ha oo.and this old idiot na minister huh?look@his face chai.and what have u fools don to stop the bribe huh? PLEASE WHO DID THIS TO NIGERIANS HUH? WHO CAST THIS SPELL ON UNA BY VOTING IDIOTS,MISPLACED PRIORITIES AND ANIMALS IN POWER HUH? Yes that what the police and soldier and customs contributed 1% but for UR INFORMATION NA FUEL AND DOLLAR CAUSE SO STOP FOOLING UR SELF OOO WHO DO U TAKE US FOR HUH? So u want To divert our attention from the mess una put nigerians in huh? SHAMELESS INCOMPETENCE SAINTS THE IDIOT WASTED 6 MONTHS TO APPOINT TUAH i spit to u.
#sad indeed
I shld say old age is affecting u ad this not suppose to government free of corruption, tell dat to d jews
But the other day you said lack of transportation! Oga minister talk true.
so as the sick president contributed the most that spike up the way things are...
but you dey see food eat every seconds....
foolish government
#cant fit talk
There are many dumb people on this blog that have refused to be educated.
To has this mam done to deserve such insult, he pointed out the reasons why food stuffs are costly and the points are factual. You resort to insulting someone you can never stand before.
Why not read and understand.
Why are you people so bitter, it's becoming sickening and irritating.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
STORY!
Lol.this people r jokers.because the market woman imports things with naira not dollars,then the car that carries the goods carry it on water not fuel,and then if the car was to spoil they buy the spare parts with naira and its not imported with dollars,and then the market woman,will fuel her generator all day for light,pay her childs fees and still charge the same money??apc bunch of confused fools.so na the 50naira wey police collect na em cuz high price.getout
