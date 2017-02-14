 Corp member serving in Bayelsa state dies in boat mishap few days to his birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Corp member serving in Bayelsa state dies in boat mishap few days to his birthday

A corp member, Valentine Umeh serving in Bayelsa state has lost his life in a boat mishap.
According to his friend, the speed boat he was in capsized, unfortunately he wasn't wearing a life jacket so he drowned.  He wrote;
"We became friends in camp, later we got posted to the same PPA and inevitably became roommates. You said you were going to town to buy one or two things, but Valentine Umeh! You never made it back to our Corpers' Lodge. The speed boat Corper Valentine was inside capsized and he didn't survive just because NYSC couldn't provide Life Jacket for most of us serving in remote Islands here in Bayelsa.
14th February should have been your Birthday, and you said you were gonna turn our Corpers Lodge upside down with so much fun but now you are no more. RIP my friend... Corper Valentine Umeh #KoolGuy #MyFriend #MyRoommate #UniAbujaGraduate #GreatEconomist #Kennedyisgonnamissu4life."
otee elizabeth said...

Rip

14 February 2017 at 14:06
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH! WASTED YEARS
RIP TO HIM

14 February 2017 at 14:21
Chibyke1 said...

Kennedy my man take heart. Rip to the dead

14 February 2017 at 14:26
daniel ubong said...

Not again bayelsa state!seems I know this guy in camp.

14 February 2017 at 14:35
Fatoki Daniel said...

RIP

14 February 2017 at 14:39

